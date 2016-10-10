Deep Breaths: 7 of the Most Outrageous Moments from Last Night’s Stressful-as-Hell Debate

If you were one of the few Americans who didn’t catch last night’s debate, you’re probably a) considerably more relaxed and in a better mood than those of us who did watch the bloodbath and b) looking for a quick explanation for this morning’s headlines and Twitter hashtags (including #pussybow).

While numbers aren’t in yet, last night’s face-off between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump may have attracted even more viewers than the first record-breaking debate earlier this month, mostly because of the release of Friday’s shocking video featuring Trump’s outrageous and appallingly sexist comments.

Audiences watched with soaring heart rates and anxious anticipation of how Clinton and Trump would duke it out over the latest news—here are seven of the night’s craziest moments.

Trump Couldn’t Stop Saying “Locker Room Talk.”

Everyone waited with bated breath to see how Trump would respond to questions about the lewd recordings, in which he talked about grabbing women “by the pussy” and how they didn’t mind because “he’s a star.” Moderator Anderson Cooper stated that Trump has bragged about sexually assaulting women, and asked point-blank whether Trump has ever actually done anything like he described. Trump tried to deflect for awhile, but finally replied, “No, I have not,” and then awkwardly transitioned into talking about how great he’s going to be at getting rid of ISIS.

When pushed on the subject of his comments, Trump kept using the phrase “locker room talk” as if it was a valid defense—as if talking about women that way is acceptable in any location or setting. “I don’t think you understood what was—this was locker room talk. I’m not proud of it. I apologize to my family. I apologize to the American people. Certainly I’m not proud of it. But this is locker room talk.” He admitted that he was embarrassed, “but it’s locker room talk, and it’s one of those things. I will knock the hell out of ISIS.” OK, Trump—going to go ahead and guess you’re not especially embarrassed by what you said; you’re embarrassed that it got leaked to the public. Real presidential material right there.

Melania Wore a Pussy-Bow Blouse.

When Trump’s wife Melania strolled out sporting a deep pink pussy-bow blouse, it didn’t take long for social media to explode with people wondering if she’d done it intentionally as a jab towards Donald’s lewd comment about grabbing women “by the pussy.” It remains to be seen whether Melania will address the rumors over the political statement she was trying to make with her outfit.

Tiffany Trump Avoided Donald’s Kiss.

After the agonizing 90 minutes wrapped up, the candidates greeted their families, per post-debate tradition. At one point, cameras zoomed in on Trump, who was about to give his daughter Tiffany a kiss, which she seems to deliberately duck. Almost as funny as the time Ted Cruz’s daughter reacted with total disgust when he tried to kiss her at an event. LOL.

Trump Said Hillary Has “Hate in Her Heart.”

In one of the night’s more acrimonious moments (and there were plenty), Trump evaluated the contents of Clinton’s heart. When asked how she would ensure they’re a president for “all the people in the United States,” Clinton called Trump’s campaign “hateful and divisive.” In response, Trump said, “We have a divided nation because of people like her, and believe me, she has tremendous hate in her heart. And when she said ‘deplorables,’ she meant it.” Cool, Trump, glad you think you have authority to say when Clinton means something she said, and yet you get off the hook for FAR worse things just by calling it “locker room talk.”

Both Candidates Demanded Apologies.

Clinton demanded that Trump apologize to people he’s offended with racist, sexist, and generally bigoted remarks, including Khizr and Ghazala Khan, Judge Gonazlo Curiel, disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski, and President Obama, for “the racist lie” that he was not born in the United States. She said he owes all of America an apology. Of course, Trump just tried to throw that right back in her face, saying she owes Obama an apology for starting the birther movement. Wow. Just wow.

Trump Disagreed with Running Mate Mike Pence.

In a surprise move, Trump says he and Republican VP nominee Mike Pence (who spoke about the foreign policy goals he and Trump would aim for if they’re elected last week during the debate) disagree on their views on Syria. When asked if he supports the idea of military action against the Assad regime in Syria, Trump said, “He and I haven’t spoken, and he and I disagree.” I’m sorry, what? You haven’t gotten on the same page as your running mate about something this basic? Rumors immediately started swirling that Pence will be off the ticket, which seems unlikely, given his tweet about the debate, below.

Clinton and Trump Actually Complimented Each Other.

Ending an intensely negative debate on a high(er) note, a man in the audience asked if Clinton and Trump could each state one thing that they respected about each other. Clinton said that she respects Trump’s children for being “able and devoted,” even if she disagrees with Trump about nearly everything else. (The compliment seemed a bit ambivalent and forced.) Trump, on the other hand, says he respects that Clinton is a “fighter” and “doesn’t give up,” an odd choice of words after having questioned her stamina and health. Well, folks, two shit show debates down, one more to go.

STYLECASTER has partnered with more than 50 women’s media brands and political nonprofit Rock the Vote to register 100,000 women to vote. Make sure your voice is heard on November 8 by registering to vote with #OurVoteCounts, below.