25 Creative, Totally-Not-Lame Second Date Ideas

You made it past that potentially awkward first date and actually had a great time, but now what? You want to keep the ball rolling, so amazing second date ideas are going to be totally clutch.

With that in mind, we’ve assembled 25 creative second date ideas that are bound to get you a third date. So get out there, skip dinner and a movie, and opt for something slightly more unexpected. Your date will thank you.

1. Instead of dinner out, cook something easy together

You went out to dinner on your first date, why not cook for your second date? No need to over-think a menu—the above caprese chicken skillet dish is simple and sexy.

2. Go to an amusement park

An amusement park is essentially guaranteed fun. Get on the bumper cars for some friendly second date competition.

3. Order in

Not into cooking? Order food from your local favorite and stock plenty of wine.

4. Rent bikes

Spend an afternoon biking on your second date, picking an area of where you live that you are looking to explore, or a scenic spot, like along a lake or a river.

5. Go paintballing

Dating experts suggest skipping that noisy bar in favor of something more active for a second date. Paintballing will definitely get the blood flowing.

6. Get on a horse

Think outside of the box and go horseback riding! Chances are neither of you will be experts, and the experience will turn into a memory you’ll both have forever.

7. Go to an art opening

Pick out an art opening from the local paper, and what you see will automatically get the conversation going.

8. Get your fortunes told

Feel more connected with your date by going to a fortune-teller together. Who knows, she might say you two will grow old together.

9. Unwind with a couple’s massage

Looking for a date that is seriously relaxing? Head to a spa and get a couple’s massage.

10. Stage your own movie festival at home

Instead of going to the movies choose a few indie movies from Netflix, and stage your own movie festival date at home.

11. Go see a concert neither of you have seen before

Peruse your local music listings and plan a date that involves seeing a band or act neither of you have seen before. Regardless of how good it is, it’ll be an adventure

12. Find a public swimming pool that’s open at night

Night swimming on a second date? Why not? It will certainly be memorable. Research what local pools are open late, and go for it.

13. Pack a picnic, and go for a hike

Choose your favorite local spot for a hike, and pack a picnic lunch for the summit.

14. Go on a macaron tour

Get to know someone and taste test sweet treats? What could be better. Go to a few macaron spots, and decide together which ones are the best.

15. Check out a baseball game (the cheap seats will do)

Go cheer on your favorite baseball team, get some hot dogs, and some beers, you’ll be well on your way to your third date before you know it.

16. Go to drinks with a view

Going to drinks on a date is about as classic as it get, so pick something with a view (a really, really great view) and up the ante.

17. Find great seats at your local coffee bar, and bring a crossword puzzle

Spend an afternoon like you are in a Paris coffee bar (whether you are or not) sipping espresso, chatting, and doing a crossword puzzle. Lazy and relaxed is the name of the game here.

18. Visit an old-fashioned ice cream parlor

Every city and town seems to have at least a few old-fashioned ice cream parlors, where you can sit at the bar, order a banana split for two, and just indulge.

19. Hit the local farmers’ market, and pick up brunch

Go to the local farmers’ market together one morning, and pick up fresh ingredients to make brunch with! Don’t forget a jar or two of homemade jam.

20. Get your adrenaline going and go sky diving

Looking for some serious adventure for you second date, then sky diving should be your top choice.

21. Check out a burlesque show

The perfect activity for those looking to up the sexy quotient on the second date is checking out a burlesque show.

22. Make chocolate martinis together

Instead of baking together, do something a little more date worthy, and create chocolate martinis for each other.

23. Hit up a jazz club

More intimate and romantic that an oversized dance club, find a local jazz club, reserve a table, and enjoy.

24. Pull out all the stops on a Zagat date

Try the best food, best drinks, best dessert, and best view in town. It’s a great way to discover new places together while getting to know each other.

25. Go on a walking tour of an undiscovered neighborhood

Find a local walking tour where you can learn about history, check out some spots off the beaten path, and just explore.

Originally published May 2016. Updated June 2017.