Here’s How Real That Penis Scene Was From ‘Pam & Tommy’—It Wasn’t Just CGI

If you’ve watched the second episode of Pam & Tommy, you may have questions about the scene with Sebastian Stan’s penis as Tommy Lee and how real his appendage was.

Pam & Tommy, which premiered in February 2022, stars Lily James as Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Stan as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee during their scandal-filled marriage from 1995 to 1998. The miniseries also follows the leak of Anderson and Lee’s infamous unauthorized sex tape, which was recorded privately during their honeymoon in 2015 and stolen and released without their consent. In 1997, pornography director Milton Owen Ingley (also known as Michael Morrion) obtained a copy of Anderson and Lee’s sex tape from their home and sold copies from the website http://www.pamlee.com. After the leak, Anderson and Lee sued ingley and obtained a court injunction ordering him to stop the sales of the video. The couple also sued the video distribution company, Internet Entertainment Group. After a war in court, Anderson and Lee entered into a confidential settlement agreement with Internet Entertainment Group.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Lee—who shares sons Brandon and Dylan with Anderson—gave his stamp of approval to Stan for playing him. “I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story,” he said. “I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.” Lee continued, “The story’s actually cool, what actually happened wasn’t. People need to know [what occurred.]”

To prepare for the role, Stan told the magazine that he watched past interviews with Lee on YouTube, read the drummer’s autobiography, Tommy Land, and consumed Mötley Crüe’s tell-all, The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. He also learned how to play the drums and re-create Lee’s signature style. “It’s not easy to do,” Stan said of Lee’s famous drumstick twirl. “My fingers were swollen for a good week and a half. I kept hitting myself in the head with it.”

Stan has a lot of iconic moments as Lee in Pam & Tommy but none of them are more memorable than his conversation with his talking penis. Read on for what we know about Sebastian Stan’s penis in Pam & Tommy and how the whole scene came together.

Was Sebastian Stan’s penis real in Pam & Tommy?

Was Sebastian Stan’s penis real in Pam & Tommy? In episode 2, Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stan) is seen 100 percent naked after he wakes up in bed with Pamela Anderson (played by Lily James) and goes to the bathroom, where he has a conversation with his penis about how Anderson could be The One. The scene was based on Lee’s 2005 memoir, Tommyland, in which his penis is a character. “It’s a first,” Pam & Tommy show runner Rob Siegel told Entertainment Weekly. “It came from Tommy Lee himself, his memoir Tommyland. His penis is a character in the book. Throughout the book, he has these, I presume imaginary but maybe not, exchanges between himself and his dick.” Pam & Tommy‘s other show runner D.V. DeVincentis described Lee’s penis in Tommyland as “almost like Tommy’s id” rather than “a sentient organ,” which was seen in Pam & Tommy.

So…Sebastian Stan’s penis real in Pam & Tommy The answer is no. DeVincentis revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Stan’s penis as Tommy Lee in the scene was an animatronic puppet. “That’s not actually Sebastian Stan’s dick,” Siegel said. “If we were showing full-frontal male nudity, that would be a different issue, but it’s almost so silly that it makes it maybe less [of an issue]. I can’t think of a more fun and cuddly way to get away with extended full-frontal male nudity. It’s a puppet, it’s like Yoda.”

The penis was designed by Autonomous FX, an animatronic and prosthetics company, and operated by Mike McCarty and Dave Snyder. Siegel and DeVincentis also confirmed that the penis was a combination of practical effects with some CGI. As a Star Wars fan, I’m partial to the animatronic puppet Yoda, the Frank Oz version, over the prequel’s CGI Yoda — I just prefer, as I think most people do, things that are better done practically,” Siegel said. “From the start, we always wanted it to be an animatronic dick. Most of these sentences have never been uttered. But we had a guy build us an animatronic talking dick and they strapped it on Sebastian, and I hope to God we got behind-the-scenes footage of that day.”

As for how the penis worked, DeVincentis explained that there were wires that ran between Stan’s legs from behind, with an operator nearby that controlled the penis with a pair of joy sticks. . “That animatronic guy had to look in a mirror and sort of really act with Sebastian physically, like all the gestures and the nods and looks up, and we had to actually direct that. I’ve never done anything quite like that,” he said. As the scene filmed, DeVincentis read the lines for the penis, as Stan reacted and responded in the moment. The lines were later dubbed by Jason Mantzoukas, who voiced the penis in the final cut of Pam & Tommy.

“Sebastian is such a committed actor and I knew that he would play it from an emotional place and a sincerity to it where he really is excited and committed to this idea that he’s going to marry Pamela,” director Craig Gillespie said of Stan’s performance. “It’s a tricky performance too because he’s also on drugs at the time, so trying to find the humanity in that against a drug-fueled backdrop, it was a very complicated scene. And the absurdity of it, obviously. But I felt that Sebastian is so talented that I knew he’d keep the audience invested.”

DeVincentis told Entertainment Weekly that he believed that Stan’s role as Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. The Winter Soldier) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his experience with “acting with things that aren’t there” helped him in the scene, which required a lot of imagination. “He was trying to play this as honestly and as straightforward as possible, and that’s what makes things really funny,” he said. “It’s the old tennis ball on a stick; that thing where that’s Thanos and just pretend that the tennis ball on a stick is some demon from another realm.” He continued, “With the whole green screen world of Marvel, it probably wasn’t that unfamiliar. And he was amazing. We never had to tell Sebastian to play it straight — he knew even when having a conversation with an animatronic talking dick while high on Ecstasy, you play it straight. You’d never know this was his first rodeo with a talking dick. It was effortless.”

In an interview with Variety in January 2022, Siegel revealed that there was some “pushback” to the penis scene before Hulu approved it. “As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee’s] memoir,” he said. “I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback, because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive.” Gillespie described the scene as “just awkward. You’ve got four puppeteers working with an animatronic penis. And then, how much is too much, and do you start to lose his emotional torment of what’s going on? Hopefully it works.”

Stan, for his part, told Variety that he approached his penis like any other acting partner. “By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love,” he said. t

