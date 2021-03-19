Sebastian Stan Has a Super-Soldier Sized Net Worth—Here’s How Much He Earns From Marvel

Just like Bucky Barnes, Sebastian Stan’s net worth has gotten a Super Soldier Serum-sized boost ever since he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s been an entire decade since the Romanian-American actor made his first foray into the multiverse, and let’s just say that Sebastian Stan’s net worth today certainly reflects those years of hard work.

MCU fans first encountered Stan as Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. the Winter Soldier, in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. Stan has reprised his role as Cap’s buddy (and sometimes foe) in nearly every franchise film since—that includes 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Stan has also appeared in blockbuster Marvel crossover films like 2015’s Ant-Man, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Clearly, Stan has made such a lasting impression that Marvel decided to give Bucky Barnes his own spinoff: In March 2021, Disney+ launched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Stan and fellow Marvel actor Anthony Mackie, who plays the titled character of Falcon. So, with a handful of films and his own mini-series under his belt, we know that Sebastian Stan’s net worth is in a good place. But how good are we talking? Keep on reading for everything we know about Sebastian Stan’s net worth in 2021.

What is Sebastian Stan’s Marvel salary?

Stan has starred in over seven MCU movies since getting his start as Bucky Barnes, and it has certainly paid off. According to Wealthy Genius, Stan’s yearly salary is an estimated $1 million—but how much of that is from his Marvel roles? Well, much like the dark and mysterious Winter Soldier, details about Stan’s finances have been kept pretty private. We do know, though, that he’s in it for the long-haul. In 2014, the actor told Newsarama that he signed a nine-movie contract with Marvel—so, he’s bound to make even more than he has before.

What is Sebastian Stan’s net worth in 2021?

Estimates around Sebastian Stan’s net worth range from site to site, with some net worth calculators claiming his net worth to be as low as $4 million to as high as $10 million as of 2021. With his new show with Disney+ underway, we’d venture to say Sebastian Stan’s net worth is looking closer to the high-end of those estimates. Way to go Bucky!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available to stream on Disney+.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.