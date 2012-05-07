Sebastian Professional’s Thomas Dunkin: Featured Expert Of The Week

Ever wondered how celebs like Rachel McAdams and Carey Mulligan manage to have the most amazing hair on the red carpet? We’ve always wondered that too, which is why we’re super stoked about this week’s Featured Expert, celebrity stylist and Sebastian Professional Design Team Member Thomas Dunkin.

To help you solve some of your beauty blunders or give you the low-down on how to get yourself a red-carpet look on your own, Thomas will be here on StyleCaster all this week to provide his experts tips and tricks.

With years of experience of doing the coifs of some of our fave actresses and models, we can only imagine that Thomas has sure seen quite a few ‘do’s (and probably a few don’t’s) in his lifetime. Hence, we were itching to find out which celebrities’ hair styles were on Thomas’ list of all-time-faves.

Check out which starlets made the list in the slideshow above!

Have a beauty or style-related question for Thomas? Don’t forget to head over to our “Ask an Expert, Be an Expert” forum where you can ask any style, beauty or product-related question and get answers from both the community and this week’s Featured Expert!