Sebastian Professional’s Janine Jarman: Featured Expert Of The Week

Get ready for another seven days of expert help thanks to this week’s featured expert for our Ask an Expert, Be an Expert forum, Sebastian Professional Design Team Stylist Janine Jarman.

You might already be familiar with Janine back when she was on Bravo’s Shear Genius a while ago, delivering some killer cuts and some seriously awesome hairstyles. Now, she’s still taking the hair world by storm as a salon owner, a stylist to the stars and a West Coast based brand ambassador for Sebastian Professional.

Since Janine is a gal that has most likely heard and seen a lot of hair problems in her time, we’re super excited to have her be able to dish out some expert advice. Though, we were curious to find out what were some of the top of problems she’s always constantly hearing from her clientele (and see if they might even be a few that we’ve asked in front of our own stylists before).

Check out all of Janine’s frequently asked hair-related questions down below, and what solid solutions Janine has to offer up for them:

1. “Is my face too fat for bangs?”

Everyone thinks they have a fat face! It’s all about getting the right kind of bangs for your face shape, so if heavy-rounded ends don’t suit you, perhaps symmetrical pixie bangs will do the trick. Bangs are incredibly versatile so everyone can rock them!

2. “I could never have short hair, could I?”

Like bangs, anyone can wear short hair. It just takes the correct cut for your face and lifestyle, as well as the right product combo and tools to maintain the look at home.

3. “Does my hair feel dry to you?”

Most often, yes! Just about everyone can benefit from a scalp treatment and a deep conditioner. Try Sebastian Professional Drench Masque or a Sebastian Professional Cellophanes glossing service to condition and repair.

Have a beauty or style-related question for Janine? Don’t forget to head over to our “Ask an Expert, Be an Expert” forum where you can ask any style, beauty or product-related question and get answers from both the community and this week’s Featured Expert!