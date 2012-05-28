Sebastian Professional’s Diva Poulos: Featured Expert Of The Week

If you’ve got a bunch of beauty blunders that you need to take care of stat, then fear not my friends. This week, we have Sebastian Professional stylist Diva Poulos in the house, answering all your beauty and style conundrums for the next seven days as part of our Ask an Expert, Be an Expert series over in our Advice forum.

This Californian-based stylist-to-the-stars will be able to help you solve any of your current issues of the mo’, like how to get a head-start on taming that summer frizz or what kind of shampoo and conditioner you should be using if you’ve got color-treated hair.

Since summer is pretty much just around the corner, we were wondering to find out what are some of the hottest hair styles to sport this season. As a Cali girl, we figured Diva would be a natural expert in providing some on-the-mark tips on what and how to style our coifs for the warmer months ahead.

To make sure you’re rocking an on-trend ‘do for the season, be sure to check out these tips and tricks from Diva down below:

1. The soft, natural beach wave look.

Hair should be cut shoulder length or longer with a soft layered shape, with dimensional highlights, gradually lighter towards ends.

When styling, wash hair with Light Shampoo and Conditioner from Sebastian Professional, and then apply Mousse Forte throughout.

Use fingers to twist random sections, while blow-drying or air-dry, and afterwards when hair is dry to loosen the waves for a soft beachy look.

2. The glam, retro look. Hair should be worn with a long, layered shape through ends, along with a face frame layer longer or shorter that’s swept to the side or parted in the middle.

Add balayage-colored panels throughout hair, going for a multi-colored look that’s not too contrasting to your natural color.

Wash hair with Seabastian Professional Drench Shampoo and Conditioner.

Apply a mix of Potion 9 and Thickefy Foam from Sebastian Professional.

Blow dry with a metal or boar bristle round brush, making sure to style in the direction of going up and away from the face, and curl brushing throughout your hair to support soft movement.

Use a large barrel curling iron with Shine Define heat protecting spray to ribbon curls away from face, and to create a polished defined wave throughout.

3. “Tuff Texture”

Hair should be shorter-worn with cropped texture, with variations of layers and disconnections, structured but un-structured when styled.

Suggested hair colors: bleach blonde, striking red or raven black.

Wash hair with Sebastian Professional Penetraitt Shampoo and Conditioner.

Towel dry to 75%, and then mist Potion 9 Lite.

Blow dry using fingers to define shape and texture. Use Craft Clay to pull out distinct accents as well as to mold and form shape, while paying attention to the overall balance of your style.