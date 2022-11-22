The Chicest Sneakers, Boots & Fuzzy Slip-Ons Are 40% Off at This Low-Key Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Sometimes Black Friday sales are disappointing, and other times they can save you upwards of $20 on something you were already going to buy anyway. The SeaVees Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale definitely falls into the latter category. Nearly everything site-wide is discounted for 40 percent off when you enter the promo code CYBER40 at checkout. This sale is the best way to stock up on sneakers, winter boots, slippers and more.

Most shoes are on sale for around $50 a pair, so you won’t be breaking the bank shopping for a few different pairs this shopping season. This site-wide sale excludes a pair of gorgeous waterproof Chelsea boots, some chic and preppy sneakers that look like they’d be in Kate Middleton’s closet, and some super fuzzy slippers that look like a cloud. You can feel good shopping this sale knowing that the brand uses some socially conscious practices, too.

SeaVees uses recycled materials to make the rubber soles of their shoes, so no material goes to waste on the factory floor. Plus, every sneaker is made with a memory foam footbed that allows for natural flexibility, breathability and a custom comfort fit every time you step into them. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone on your list, here are our top picks for the SeaVees boots and sneakers that are on sale now.

Royal Runner

These preppy runners are about to be your new everyday sneakers, and since they’re just $52 with the code CYBER40 at checkout, you can pick up something for everyone on your holiday list.

SeaChange Slipper

These furry slippers are, in fact, as comfy as they look. One reviewer wrote that they love these slippers so much because they’re cozy on top and sturdy on the bottom. They’re the perfect house shoes that you can also step outside with to grab the mail, run an errand or anything in.

SeaChange Bootie

Why does just looking at this pair of boots make me want to crawl under a flannel blanket and grip a hot chocolate? These are seriously cheap after you enter code CYBER40 at checkout, so you might want to grab a few for some of your loved ones on your presents list.

Baja Slip-On Platform

These slide-on platform sneakers will match any shacket you pair them with. They’re perfect for those rare days when there’s no snow on the ground and you can wear something besides insulated boots, and they’ll definitely carry on to the summer.

Balboa Court Shoe

Pair this striped sneaker with cuffed jeans or even black leggings as the perfect addition to any Saturday afternoon window shopping with your besties.

Bolinas Boot

Unfortunately, the season is upon us when stepping outside requires us to dress for function, not fashion. But with these pull-on rain Chelsea boots, you can have the best of both worlds for once.