Amazon’s Most Popular Butt-Lifting Leggings Are as Low as $8 Before Prime Day Even Begins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Buckle up everyone—Prime Day is just a week away. It’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year, so naturally we’ve been digging around for all the best deals you can take advantage of before the frenzy begins. And, anything from top-rated anti-aging eye creams to celeb-approved jean styles have caught our eye and landed in our carts. Next up on the list? Amazon’s most popular butt-lifting leggings, which are as low as $8 per pair right now.

The Seasum High Waist Leggings are made from a polyester-spandex fabric blend, and per the brand, are designed with a natural-looking butt-lifting feature that “strategically places seams, colors and lifting materials in all the right areas.” Plus, each pair is moisture-wicking and machine washable, so you can wear them on repeat all summer.

Plenty of Amazon shoppers attest to their high-quality; the leggings have racked up over 52,000 perfect ratings, and are easily one of the retailer’s bestsellers. Not only do they pass the “squat test,” A.K.A. are opaque enough to keep underwear from showing through, but they accentuate your natural curves perfectly, according to reviewers.

“Definitely draws attention to and enhances the booty,” raved one person. “I didn’t find the pink to be see-through and the textured fabric camouflages panty lines. Wore these to Zumba and didn’t have to hike them up once. Win!”

Not to mention, there are dozens of color options to pick from across sizes S through 4XL. Pricing does vary across selections, but considering how massive these pre-Prime Day discounts are, you may want to snag several regardless.

“I bought these for one reason and one reason only. I wanted my boyfriend to comment on my butt,” said a second shopper. “Within seconds of entering the room I was met with a shocked voice asking what I’m doing to make my butt look like that, followed by many more compliments and informing me these were to only be worn at home.”

If you do end up wearing the Seasum leggings on your morning coffee runs, to the gym, or out and about during errands, they’ll no doubt give you a much-needed confidence boost. And, you don’t have to worry about them falling apart, sheering out, or pilling overtime—reviewers say they are soft and well constructed for their price point.

As one fan put it, “go get the attention your butt has always deserved!” Shop the Seasum High Waist Leggings

starting at $8 ahead of Prime Day.