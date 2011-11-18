Seasonal Tips For The Bitter And Resentful Traveler

You cough. You nudge. You give your best dirty look. But the person in front of you doesn’t put their seat up, the person next to you doesn’t respect the concept of personal space and the woman in the middle of the plane took a Xanax and has no idea her wailing child is making it impossible for you (and everyone else) to hear the dulcet tones of the in-flight movie.

Yup, you guessed it. It’s just your typical holiday season flight. A recent USA Today article examined the etiquette of seat-reclining on crowded flights. The varying responses to the author’s poll got us thinking, how do you avoid scuffles and unpleasant situations as you head home for the holidays? We came up with a list of tips to help the disgruntled traveler that lives inside all of us.

1. Do note that (in most cases) travel size liquor bottles can go through security…or so we’ve been told (wink, wink).

2. Don’t be the schmuck that holds up the security line — wear easy-to-remove shoes and remember to take out your electronics before you get to x-ray.

3. Don’t hover by the gate. Everyone’s going to get on the place, but your fellow passengers will already have you pegged as that person.

4. Don’t recline your seat. We know it can be tempting, but everyone is running on a short fuse during the holidays. No need to test your luck.

5. Do eat, but nothing smelly. Curry or tuna fish on a small plane? Gross.

6. Do pop a Benadryl if you’re stuck on a long flight with a crying baby. There’s really nothing else you can do. (Seriously, they usually have a problem if you hide in the bathroom the entire flight.)

7. Do multi-task your wardrobe. Use your clothing (scarves, jackets) as pillows, blankets or an eye mask (cuz they don’t wash those blankets and pillows, sweetie). Staying comfortable is the key to traveling calmly and arriving feeling relaxed and ready to face a marathon of family, old friends and way too much wine.