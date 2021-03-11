Who Is Seashell on ‘The Masked Singer’? All Signs Point to This Former Disney Channel Star

If you found yourself wondering, “Who is Seashell on The Masked Singer?” after the season 5 premiere, you’re not alone. Since the first episode of the current season, viewers have been obsessed over the real identity of Seashell, a former child star with a powerhouse voice.

For those who are first-time watchers of The Masked Singer, here’s a short explainer on the show: The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean show, King of Masked Singer, which sees celebrities perform in head-to-toe costumes as judges and live studio audience members try to guess their identities. One by one, the celebrities are eliminated and reveal their identities to the judges and viewers at home until there is one masked singer left standing. That contestant is declared the winner. In the past, The Masked Singer‘s winners have included T-Pain (a.k.a. Monster), Wayne Brady (a.k.a. Fox), Kandi Burruss (a.k.a. Night Angel) and LeAnn Rimes (a.k.a. Sun).

And before you think The Masked Singer is only for D-list stars, here are the stats for season 5: This season’s contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Oscar nominations, three Super Bowl performances, six Olympic Gold Medals and two World Records.

There are also some changes to this season. The first is the introduction of wildcard contestants, who have the chance to unseat another contestant and join the race for the coveted Golden Mask trophy. There are 10 non-wildcard contestants who are split into two groups of five: Group A and Group B. Another change is that Nick Cannon—who hosted The Masked Singer full time from seasons 1 through 4—will be replaced by Niecy Nash for the first few episodes.

So that’s what we know about The Masked Singer season 5. But who is Seashell on The Masked Singer? Well, read on for the most believable theories ahead.

Who is Seashell on The Masked Singer?

Description:

She was famous when she was young. She’s had different careers and wondered if singing was her real passion. She hasn’t sang in a long time.

Clues:

“No two shells are the same”

Hot dog

Chameleon

Cowboy hat

Witch’s broom

Bell

Texas

Tia or Tamera Mowry

The main guess for Seashell on The Masked Singer is either Tia and Tamera Mowry. The Mowry sisters were both 16 years old when Sister, Sister premiered on ABC in 1994, which would make them child stars like Seahorse described herself as. The chameleon could also be a clue to the twins’ 1995 Are You Afraid of the Dark? episode, “The Tale of the Chameleons.” As for the witch’s broom, that could also be a nod to the sisters’ 2005 Disney Channel original movie, Twitches. The quote, “No two shells are the same,” could also be about how Tia and Tamera are twins but are still different people. As for which sister it is, that part we don’t know. But if we had to guess, it would be Tamera, who stars on The Real with former Masked Singer contestant Adrienne Bailon, a.k.a. Flamingo.

The Masked Singer season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.