This Ethically Made Clothing Brand Delivers High Performance & Traditional Tailoring All In One

Investing in clothing that’s built to last is a smart move, especially in a world battered by the effects of climate change. If you can find garment and fabrics that can withstand the test of time, you’ll have a wardrobe for life that will take you from season to season as well as year to year with no issues.

Well you’re in luck, because I have just the brand for you to browse through before you get through all of your holiday shopping and trust me, you’ll definitely be clicking ‘Add to Cart’ once you’re there.

Meet SEASE, the ethically made clothing brand that “raises citizen awareness” of the environmental impact that clothing has across the global supply chain. The fabric the brand uses is biodegradable, recyclable, and durable. This garment also carries the Woolmark logo, a symbol of quality for Pure New Wool—it’s 100% natural wool that is premium and sustainable at the same time. The fabric is a natural solution for active and leisure wear that’s built to last a lifetime.

Check out some of our favorite picks from the sustainable and ethically made clothing brand below.

SEASE Dinghy Roll 100% Cashmere Ribbed Reversible Rollneck Sweater

I’m sorry, but this is a high fashion look if I’ve ever seen one! This 100% cashmere sweater comes from sustainably managed goat herds and it’s ultra-sort to boot. The fit is slouchy but still shaped to fit to the body. We’ll take three, please.

SEASE Drone Hood Wool and Cashmere Double Jersey Hooded Sweatshirt

We’ve all seen a pinstripe blazer, but a pinstripe hoodie? Next level cool. This Drone Hood Sweatshirt is the only hoodie you’ll need for the rest of your life. It’s made in a soft wool and cashmere double jersey fabric, so expect major incredible softness and warmth. It’s sporty with a nice, tight regular fit.

SEASE Insulated Wool And Bio Nylon Technical Ski Balma Pants

Not for nothing, but ski wear is definitely on trend for 2023, so getting a pair of pants that will save you from a cold, winter night and look good at the same time are my choice for clothing investment. This reflective pant provides warmth, stretch, and everything in between. Plus, they’re made with a special type of moisture management fabric that keeps you comfy and sweat-free. Hit the slopes this winter looking and feeling good about saving the world, my friend.

Shop these items and more on SEASE’s website now.