Sean Parker Defends $10 Million Wedding in 9,500 Word Rant



Who cares about the silly Royal Wedding? This year, the buzz in the bridal world was entirely around Sean Parker, the Napster founder and billionaire who married his longtime love Alexandra Lenas in an outrageous (and controversial) ceremony that reportedly cost around $10 million. Following the lavish nuptials, which were heavily covered by the media, reports broke that Parker had actually violated environmental laws to host the shindig and he was forced to pay millions in fines.

Now, after remaining quiet, Parker has lashed out at critics who judged his spending habits in a 9,500 word rant that was published today on TechCrunch. Parker states that while he and Lenas just wanted to relax and enjoy married life following the big day, they were not so lucky. “We awoke that morning to a media backlash of epic proportions, a firestorm of press attacking our wedding with the most vitriolic language we’d ever seen in print. At the same time, a mob of Internet trolls, eco-zealots, and other angry folk from every corner of the Internet unleashed a fury of vulgar insults, flooding our email and Facebook pages,” he wrote.

He goes on to slam the current state of Internet journalism, stating that he’s shocked that people even took the time to criticize his sacred day. He defends his choice to hold the wedding on the swanky Ventana Inn and Spa in Big Sur, California, and notes that they really didn’t do any environmental damage. He is clearly passionate about the subject, and we have to say we’re impressed. At the end of the day, it’s his money—and he can spend it how he wants. Frankly, we’re just jealous we didn’t get an invitation!

Read Sean Parker’s entire piece here and let us know if you think he’s in the right!