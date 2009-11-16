Sean “Diddy” Combs Plans 40th Birthday Blowout with Bronson Van Wyck

To celebrate turning 40, Sean “Diddy” Combs hired event planner Bronson Van Wyck to throw him the party of the century. The party will be in the Plaza’s grand ballroom and will be fully equipped with fashion installations, a labyrinth, and performance art. The lighting is being done by Bentley Meeker, the “Wizard of Light,” and is predicted to grow “dimmer and sexier,” as the night goes on, punctuated by a “blizzard of light,” to create a “fantasy dreamland,” according to the New York Post.

Diddy is famous for his wild parties, and Thursday’s should be no different. Celebrity guests expected to attend include Queen Latifah, Russell Simmons, Spike Lee, Zac Posen, Lil’ Kim, and a “very special” musical guest.