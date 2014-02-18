Heidi Klum and Seal are Back Together: Report

Here’s some news that’ll brighten your Tuesday: According to a new report, Seal and Heidi Klum are back together!

Australian site Celebrity Fix—which is the gossip portion of its MSN—is reporting that the pair has once again grown close after Heidi, 40, split from her security guard boyfriend Martin Kristen in late January.

In fact, a “well-placed source” says Seal and Heidi, who were married for seven years until their divorce in 2012, started spending more time together with their kids, and had a number of late dinners which subsequently turned into sleepovers.

“Late last year, their daughter Lou was quite upset about not seeing her dad as much,” said the source. “In the end, the couple decided to co-parent a lot more.” The source added: “Then in the last couple of weeks, that turned into long dinners at the house, longer stays with the kids and then sleepovers. They’re even kissing in front of the kids now. It’s very much back on.”

Truthfully, we hope this rumor turns out to be true, as the sexy pair have definitely been high on our list of former celebrity couples we hoped would reconcile.

To read the whole story, head over to Celebrity Fix now and let us know: Do you think this report is true?