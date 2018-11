Last week we reported the rumor that Jane Aldridge of Sea of Shoes would be designing a line of shoes for Urban Outfitters.

Turns out, the rumors were true. Refinery 29 has the first glimpse of the three-shoe collection.

She calls it “a mish-mash of some of the elements of [her] favorite pairs.” Can you spot the inspiration? ::Cough:: Demeulemeester ::Cough::