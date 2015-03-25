Why Readers Have to Try Scribd—the Netflix of Books

For avid readers—or anyone who’s added “read more” to their New Year’s resolution list—Scribd is a pretty amazing invention. It’s like Netflix, but instead of streaming unlimited TV shows and movies, an $8.99 monthly fee buys you access to unlimited books, downloaded straight to your iPad, Kindle, or Nook.

With thousands of titles on its virtual shelves, the service is a whole lot cheaper than buying a new book every month. For reference, a hardcover new release will run you around $26 at a brick-and-mortar bookstore, and about $17 on Amazon. The service—which reportedly services more than 80 million readers from over 100 countries on a monthly basis—also offers audiobooks and comic books.

While $8.99 for unlimited books is a pretty sweey deal, our friends at Scribd are giving you, our favorite readers, a free three month trial of the service.

Simply visit this website and enter the promo code “StyleCaster” when you signup. You’ll be asked to enter in your credit card details, but if you plan on canceling ahead of the trial finish date (June 25, 2015), you won’t be charged a thing. If you’re loving the service and wish to continue, the monthly $8.99 fee will be charged to your account from June 25 onwards. Easy.