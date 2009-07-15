Scream: Round 4

The first three Scream installments left viewers shaking in their underpants, at the edge of their seats and wanting more. Not.

Aparently Hollywood hasn’t picked up on the sarcastic hype generated around the films and they’re going in for the kill: a fourth film. The infamous couple, David Arquette and Courtney Cox, has recently signed on to yet another sequel of Scream.

Screenwriter Kevin Williamson is currently in the process of writing the script. Wes Craven, the horror film guru, who directed the first three takes of Scream will most likely be directing the fourth as well. Craven is notorious for his work, evident in other Hollywood box office hits like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Red Eye.

Arquette is particularly excited to start filming Scream 4 because he can’t wait to see his wife’s malicious onscreen character come back out.

However, it doesn’t seem like the entire Scream crew will be joining round four. Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott, turned down the role…and we can’t figure out why.

According to IMDB.com, the film will hit theatres in October 2010 and after a ten year sebaticle we’re hoping there will be more to the popular horror saga than screaming teenagers and a white mask.

Only time will tell.