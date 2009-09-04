Scott Schuman’s First Book Signing

While all of New York migrates to the Hamptons to spend the last summer weekend among friends and family by the beach, drinking iced cappucinos on Main Street, or barbequing by the pool, all of Paris will be dressed to kill, waiting on a line that may or may not extend down Rue St. Honore for miles to meet Scott Schuman. He is holding his very first book signing tomorrow at famous vintage Paris boutique Colette at 213 Rue St. Honore tomorrow from 4:30 to 6:30pm.

It was only a matter of time before Scott Schuman’s highly-coveted blog The Sartorialist would become a book…even in a paper-free millennium of technerds becoming the new chic and bloggers stealing front row at Fashion Week.

So, if you still don’t have Labor Day weekend plans, now might be a good time to hop on a plane and fly the seven hours across the Atlantic.

Still not convinced? But I’ll be there. Look for the girl in an ace bandage and mega heels wearing a sign that reads “J’adore Garance Dore.”