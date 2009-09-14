Scott Schuman and Barneys Set Up Shop

Scott Schuman’s first book signing took place a few weeks ago at famous Paris boutique Colette. Fans across the pond were disappointed to find that they wouldn’t be catching a glimpse at Schuman plus ever perfect significant other, Garance Dore, attracting a crowd of only Paris’ finest on Rue St. Honore.

You didn’t really think he wouldn’t come to New York, right? In true envelope-pushing New York style, not only will Schuman be gracing his American fan base with a personal appearance, but he has partnered with Barneys to set up shop in the department store. The pop-up shop will be called SartoriaLUST and will feature pieces from the mens collection at Barneys that best embody the looks in some of Schuman’s favorite photos from The Sartorialist.

Schuman blogged, “I spent yesterday selecting looks to go in the Barney’s windows. It was tough! So much to choose from. In the end I was happy that the items I choose represented a real cross section of cool menswear. Designers like Dries, Ralph, Marc, and Jil are mixed with smaller brands like Duckie Brown, Lidfort and Fairfax.“

To read full coverage, check out The Sartorialist, and if you can’t make it to catch a peek at the pop-up shop, follow @StyleCaster on twitter. We’ll be there, admiring the collection, continuing our twitterverse take-over. Who said the fun stopped after Fashion Week?

See you soon, Scott.