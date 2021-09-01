Here’s How Scott Really Feels After Kourtney’s Ex Exposed How ‘Bitter’ He Is About Her & Travis

Ever since Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima’s DM was leaked on Instagram, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have been waiting to hear what Lord Disick has to say for himself—if anything at all. While the Flip It Like Disick alum has yet to publicly comment on the drama, a new report by E! News claims that Kourtney’s ex is feeling so many “regrets” about the situation.

As a refresher, Scott, 38, came under fire on social media after Kourtney’s other ex, model Younes Bendjima, shared an alleged DM where the Talentless founder appeared to criticize Kourtney’s PDA with her current boyfriend, Travis Barker. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote, alongside a photo of the Poosh founder, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, kissing on a yacht. Younes, for his part, replied, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro,” before sharing an alleged screenshot of the message on his Instagram Story.

Scott—who dated Kourtney on and off for nearly a decade before their split in 2015—is now feeling “mortified” after being exposed by Younes, a source told E! News on Wednesday, September 1. “Scott is mortified that Younes shared his private DM message,” the source said. “He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message.” The insider went on to note that “Scott never liked Younes and totally acted irrationally,” and now “regrets reaching out to him.”

But why, exactly, did Scott think to share a message like that with Younes in the first place? According to E! News’ source, the reality star is still dealing with lingering feelings for Kourtney. “Scott Disick is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the insider explained. “He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn’t work out.” Scott, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, with his fellow KUWTK alum, is also having a hard time “because he’s never seen Kourtney this serious about someone,” per the source.

As for what Kourtney makes of all this? Well, following Scott’s leaked DM to Younes, the Kardashian sister “Kourtney doesn’t care and doesn’t want to deal with the drama,” a source told E!. “She thinks they both acted immaturely and has moved on from it.” While Kourtney hasn’t commented on the drama directly, she did appear to seemingly shade Scott and accuse him of “treating” her “badly” while they were together, writing, “HOW TO GET OVER SOMEONE who treated you BADLY A @poosh SPECIAL,” on a post shared to her Instagram Story days after the drama began.

