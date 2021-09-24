Scott Just Unfollowed Kourtney & the Kardashians After He Dissed Her & Travis

Cutting ties. Scott Disick unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian, Amelia Hamlin and the Kardashian-Jenner family after his feud with Kourtney and her new boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Instagram users discovered on Thursday, September 23, that Scott had unfollowed his ex-girlfriends, Kourtney and Amelia, as well as Kourtney’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, on Instagram, two weeks after his breakup with Amelia, whom he dated from October 2020 to September 2021. Scott and Amelia’s breakup came after Scott DM’d Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to criticize photos of Kourtney and Travis kissing in Europe.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote. Younes, who dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2019, responded, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.” Younes posted a screenshot of their conversation on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that, though the DM affected Scott and Amelia’s relationship, the main reason the couple split was due to tension between Scott and Amelia’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. “It had a lot to do with how her mom felt about him — she was never a fan,” the source said. The insider continued, “Amelia felt the relationship was toxic. She broke up with him. She’s not upset about the breakup and feels like she made the right decision.”

As for Scott’s relationship with Kourtney, a source told The Sun that the Poosh founder wants to “cut off” her ex-boyfriend from her family. Scott and Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. The former couple share three kids: Mason, Penelope and Reign.“Despite the trouble he causes, Scott still remains very tight with Kourt’s family – and it’s something that frustrates her. He’s caused a lot of pain, especially to her – and he’s done some really shitty things to her – but they all still adore him,” the insider said. “He’s been caught out with that message he sent to Younes.”

The source continued, “And she’s thrilled that Travis is as fuming as she is – but what she now wants is for her her mother and sisters to wise up to what a rat he is. Kourt feels like her attempts to distance herself from Scott never achieve anything because her family treat him like family – yes she wants to co-parent with him, but in her terms and for it to be between them – not her entire family. So she’s hoping he’s just handed her the opportunity to start drawing the boundary lines.”

As of writing this, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé still follow Scott on Instagram.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.