Scott ‘Refuses’ to Be in the ‘Same Room’ as Travis After His Engagement to Kourtney

Now that Kourtney Kardashian is officially engaged, Scott Disick and Travis Barker‘s relationship may be taking a turn for the worse—and that’s saying something, considering they were never on the best of terms to begin with!

According to Us Weekly, the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, “avoids” being around his ex’s fiancé altogether. “He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times,” an insider told the site in a report published on Wednesday, October 20. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum—who dated Kourtney, 42, on and off from 2006 to 2015—is also reportedly preparing to “battle” over who gets to spend more time with their kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign 6. “It’s fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids,” the source explained.

While Scott has kept up his friendly coparenting relationship with Kourtney for years, the introduction of Travis, 45, into their family dynamic has clearly struck a chord. Now, the Talentless founder is reportedly beginning to feel lonely within his own family. As the source noted, “The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever.”

News of Scott and Travis‘ souring relationship comes amid Kourtney’s engagement to the Blink-182 drummer. The Poosh founder confirmed the news of her engagement on October 17 in an Instagram post at the time, which featured a photo of her and Travis on a beach surrounded by candles and roses. “forever @travisbarker,” Kourtney captioned the post at the time. Not long after news broke of their engagement, sources told The New York Post’s Page Six that Scott was “going crazy” after he found out. “He’s going to go off the deep end,” an insider told the site. “It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

A separate source who spoke to People suggested that Scott was struggling to accept Kourtney’s engagement, as he hoped they might reunite one day. “He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together,” the insider said. Now, that hope seems less likely.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.