Scott Still ‘Can’t Stand’ Travis Ahead of His Wedding to Kourtney—He ‘Despises’ Him

We all know that Scott Disick’s response to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding plan wasn’t exactly the stuff of celebration, so suffice to say, the Flip It Like Disick star’s relationship with his ex’s new fiancé continues to be rocky these days.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, and the Blink 182-drummer, 46, were recently spotted spending time together at a little league baseball game on March 20, 2022, outings like this are “a rare occasion,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. At the time, the pair were cheering on Kourtney’s 7-year-old son, Reign, whom she shares with Scott. The pair also share 12-year-old son Mason and 9-year-old daughter Penelope. According to Us Weekly’s insider, Scott still “can’t stand being around” Travis and “despises” the rock star, but he’s trying to put aside their differences for the sake of his children with Kourtney. “Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy,” the insider notes.

At this point, Travis and Scott are “not on friendly terms” and only spend time together “because the kids are around,” the source continued. The Talentless founder, for his part, especially “wishes things were different” between him and Kourtney today. “He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon,” the source adds of Kourtney and Travis. “He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney.”

Even years after their split, Scott still has “love for Kourtney,” the insider explains. “It’s going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is The One for her.”

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement in October 2021. The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the reality star at the beach in Montecito, California. According to an insider who spoke to People in December 2021, Scott was “still so upset” about Kourtney’s engagement two months after the news broke of her exciting news. “He’s been doing the best he can but it’s been a very difficult time for him,” the source told the site at the time. “He’s looking for support right now.”

When Kourtney and Travis first announced their engagement, a source told Us Weekly that Scott was “furious” over the news. “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” an insider said at the time, noting that Scott hoped that Kourtney and Travis would “call things off before the wedding.” Another source also told the magazine that Scott felt “isolated and “like an outsider” in the Kardashian-Jenner family and even “refused to be in the same room” as Travis moving forward.

While it looks like Scott has made some progress since then, that doesn’t mean he’s going to be buddies with Travis anytime soon.

