Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Having The Most Legendary Time Aboard Kylie’s Birthday Yacht

So, it’s almost Kylie Jenner’s birthday so that’s all we’re going to talk about–sorry. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s photos on Kylie’s yacht are actually sensational. The couple is currently in Italy about to set sail around the Medeteraaninan for Kylie’s 22nd birthday and they haven’t shied away from PDA. Kylie’s new bestie and kinda brother-in-law were getting super flirty above the mega yacht and it honestly looks like they’re having the best time.

For her big day which is actually Aug. 10–Kylie rented a $250 million “super-yacht” that is the size of a football field The yacht is called “Tranquility,” and it costs a whopping $1.2 million to rent per week. So far those aboard the mega boat are Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie’s friends Stassi Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, and Victoria Villarroel.

Scott and Sofia have been dating since September 2017, but the KarJenners are just warming up to the 20-year-old. Though Kylie has known Sofia for a good chunk of her life, the ladies only recently rekindled their friendship. This came after the makeup mogul’s massive fallout with her former bestie Jordyn Woods.

Now, it doesn’t look like Scott, Sofia, or any of the KarJenners are thinking about that drama. The group was recently spotted out and about in Positano, Italy, off the Amalfi Coast for some shopping. However, the group has since returned to the fully decked out yacht where Scott was seen playfully pushing Sofia in the water.

As they continue to sail on for Kylie’s birthday, the group is going to be all set with the lavish amenities of the yacht. It includes 10 cabins, a helipad, a sauna, a beauty salon, a movie theater, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a steam room and a 29-person staff.

Though she’s all booed up with Scott– Sofia is also happy to be super close with Kylie. “Kylie and Sofia haven’t had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “Sofia is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie.”