Apparently, Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Still ‘Texting’ Post-Breakup & We Have Questions

Some couples stay friends even after messy breakups. Given that this split seemed amicable enough, it makes sense that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie still text post-breakup. Plus, it’s only been a few weeks. But some are convinced that their communication could mean more.

One source with Us Weekly thinks that Scott, 37, and Sofia, 21, definitely have a “real” breakup—but their friends think otherwise. “Scott and Sofia’s breakup is definitely a real breakup, but they have been staying in touch and texting since they split,” the source told Us Weekly. “Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point.”

It wouldn’t be the first time. Scott and Sofia’s relationship has already had its fair share of splits and “breaks,” just like the one the couple took in early May following Scott’s rehab stint. The Flip It Like Disick star reportedly checked into a treatment center in Colorado to address “past traumas” following the death of both of his parents. At the time, sources confirmed that “Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more.” While Scott was in an “OK place,” Sofia wasn’t interested in getting back together until he could “prove himself.”

But on May 27, news broke days that the couple had officially called it quits—for good this time. And it’s possible that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, had something to do it. According to sources, Scott’s “love” for the Keeping Up With the Kardashian‘s star and mother to his three children—Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5—came as a priority over his relationship to Sofia.

“Sofia noticed that he wasn’t doing well and gave him an ultimatum, and in the end it seemed like Scott was more focused on Kourtney and his kids than her,” a Us Weekly source adds.