Sofia Richie Ran Into Scott Disick at Kendall Jenner’s Party & Here’s How That Went

Nearly two months after their split, exes Scott Disick and Sofia Richie reunited at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party—but that doesn’t mean they’re back together. The former couple just happened to bump into each other after both snagging invites to Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday bash ahead of the model’s 25th birthday on October 31. And their encounter went just “fine,” a source told HollywoodLife.

According to HollywoodLife’s source, it was only a matter of time before Richie, 22, and Disick, 37, ran into each other following their split in August. After all, the model is a longtime friend of the Jenner sisters, whereas Disick, who shares three kids with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, is always going to remain a part of the Kar-Jenner family. “Sofia is still friends with Kylie, Kendall, and countless other people that are also friends with Scott,” the insider explained. “They’ve hung in the same social circles forever and so that doesn’t just go away because they broke up.”

Richie and Disick’s relationship was notoriously on-again, off-again until the summer of 2020. The pair first broke things off in May before eventually reuniting over the Fourth of July weekend. But by August, the pair had officially split for good after three years together. Since their split, Richie apparently hasn’t been too “worried about running into Scott,” says HollywoodLife’s source.

“Sofia is very mature and she knows how to handle herself, and isn’t worried about running into Scott. She knows it’s bound to happen one way or another,” the source said. “She’s not the type of person to avoid social situations because an ex may or may not be there.”

They add, “Besides, she and Scott have no bad blood between them. Things just didn’t work out and they’ve gone their separate ways, but she has no issues with seeing him in any setting. There’s no awkwardness on her end.” You love to hear it!

Now, speaking of going their separate ways: It seems Richie may already be seeing someone new. The model was spotted kissing her rumored boyfriend Matthew Morton, 27, at dinner in Beverly Hills just days after Jenner’s birthday party. The Cha Cha Matcha co-owner was first linked to Richie after they were spotted out on a dinner date in October. While neither has confirmed or denied their relationship status, from the looks of it, things seem to be going well!