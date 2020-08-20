Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Literally ‘Not Speaking’ After Their Final Breakup 

Done for good. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are “no longer speaking” after their breakup. A source told E! News on Wednesday, August 19, that Scott and Sofia have “broken up for good” after they reunited in July. “They have been off and on for two months,” the insider said. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

As for why Scott and Sofia broke up, the source also told E! News that the couple’s 15-year age difference may have played a part in their split. “Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” the insider said. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

Though Scott and Sofia have had an on-again, off-again relationship in the past, the source notes that Scott seems confident that this will be the last split between him and Sofia. “Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future,” the source said.

Before their current split, Scott and Sofia’s most recent breakup was in May. The breakup came weeks after Scott checked himself into a rehab center in Colorado for emotional trauma. The couple reunited on Fourth of July. “There’s always been a chance that Scott and Sofia could rekindle their relationship and Scott knows that Sofia is good for him,” a source told Us Weekly in July of their reunion at the time. “But her friends and family aren’t sure if he is also good for her.”

The source continued, “One of the reasons Sofia broke up with Scott was to give him a wake-up call and was hopeful that he would learn some lessons during their time apart. But unfortunately at the end of the day, Scott is who he is.”

Scott and Sofia’s current breakup also comes after he flirted with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, whom he split from after almost a decade of on-again, off-again dating in 2015. Scott—who shares three kids with Kourtney, sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8—flirted with Kourtney on Instagram when he left a comment on one of her photos. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Sofia was “bothered” by Scott’s flirty comments on Kourtney’s Instagram.

“It bothers Sofia to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly,” the insider said. “She is making it a point to do her own thing.”

As for if Scott and Kourtney will ever reconcile, a source told HollywoodLife in June that it’s unlikely the couple will ever reunite romantically. “He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman quite in the way in which he loved her. It was that first true love type of feeling. Romantically, it won’t happen, but they are the best of co-parents and friends and just want the other to be happy,” the insider said. “They just don’t work well as boyfriend and girlfriend. Scott does hold a special place in his heart that is a little differently than Kourtney, but he knows they’re just better off not together.”