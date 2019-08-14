Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Are Adorable In Italy—Holding Hands Was Never So Romantic

The summer of ’19 is all about sweet love and PDA, apparently. Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s Italy PDA pics are steamy. The pair have been packing on some PDA in Italy while on their trip with Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul has had an extravagant week of celebrations for her 22nd birthday (the photos are incredible!).

Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, has never looked more adorable and Travis Scott seems to be in absolute bliss with his “wifey.” But let’s take a look at the photos of Disick and Richie because these two are pretty darn romantic too. Richie has quickly become one of Jenner’s closest friends, particularly in the wake of her friend “breakup” with Jordyn Woods. Richie joined Jenner and some of her other gal pals on a girls getaway to Turks & Caicos earlier this summer. Well, she was invited on incredible trip #2, and this time Disick was invited to join his extended family as well.

On Tuesday, August 13 the couple was spotted in the streets of quaint Portofino again. Richie rocked an all-white ruched two-piece, perfect for the high temps the coastal town has been experiencing. She completed the chic look with a pair of black Chanel sunglasses and light sandals. Disick went for a more casual look in a long grey T-shirt and blue shorts. The couple appeared super comfortable in their Italian surroundings, blending into the beautiful town perfectly. It looks as if this LA-based couple was meant for these European getaways.

The same can definitely be said for Jenner, who appears to be having the time of her life on this birthday trip.

The photos from Jenner’s 22nd birthday celebrations are incredible.