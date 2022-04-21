Scott Just Reacted to Both His Exes Getting Engaged—Here’s Who He’s More ‘Heartbroken’ Over

Over it? Scott Disick reacted to Sofia Richie’s engagement—but not in a way you would expect. The Talentless owner expressed happiness towards his ex’s new engagement, but another previous ex’s engagement is on his mind.

Sofia announced her engagement to music executive Eliot Grainge on April 20, 2022, on Instagram. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” Sofia captioned the post with her engagement ring. Prior to her engagement, Scott and Sofia were together from 2017 to 2020, but ultimately broke up after his stint in rehab. At the time, sources claimed the model also initiated the split because she wasn’t “ready” to become a stepmother to his three children—sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

However, Scott seems content with Sofia’s engagement. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is said to be happy for the model, according to a source to Us Weekly. “Scott has moved on from Sofia. It’s been almost two years since they broke up,” the source said. “He would be happy for her and just wish her well. He’s not heartbroken over this, that’s for sure. He’s way more heartbroken over Kourtney’s engagement to Travis.”

Kourtney and her new fiancé Travis Barker got unofficially married without a license on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to Scott’s ex in October 2021 on a California beach. “Scott is going crazy,” a source told Page Six in October 2021 right after the Poosh founder’s engagement. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.” Scott is currently dating model Rebecca Donaldson, who he went to Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere with on April 7, 2022.

