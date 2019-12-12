Scott Disick & Sofia Richie ‘Aren’t Thinking About Marriage’ & Here’s Why

Taking it slow. This response to those Scott Disick and Sofia Richie engagement rumors explains why we won’t see a wedding from them anytime soon. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, Dec. 11, that the Flip It Like Disick star, 36, and his girlfriend, 21, are committed to each other but don’t have plans to tie the knot in the immediate future.

“Right now, Scott and Sofia aren’t thinking about marriage or getting engaged and it’s not a big topic of conversation. They are so committed to one another and neither of them are going anywhere,” the insider said. “Scott has done a complete 180 from when he was younger and with Kourtney, and has grown up a lot.”

Of course, the “Kourtney” the source is referring to is Kourtney Kardashian, Scott’s ex, whom he shares three kids with and dated on and off for almost a decade. The couple—who are parents to sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7—split for good in 2015. Two years later, news circulated that Scott and Sofia were hooking up. The couple confirmed their relationship in December 2017 at an Art Basel party in Miami, where they posed arm in arm. The pair split briefly in June 2018 after rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cheated on his girlfriend, but the pair seemed to have reconciled a few weeks later.

A source told HollywoodLife earlier this year that Scott doesn’t plan on proposing to Sofia until his ex Kourtney is married. “Scott loves Sofia and feels that marriage and children are a thing down the line but Scott would feel more comfortable for all that to happen if Kourtney would be married before them,” the insider said. “Scott feels that he would hurt Kourtney and the kids feelings if he is married and Kourtney isn’t. Scott is aware that many would think that it was potentially a weird thing to feel that way since Scott and Kourtney are no longer romantic but that is what is going through Scott‘s mind.”

The source continued, “He doesn’t want it to look like an excuse even though some might feel that it is absolutely an excuse. It’s just Scott‘s frame of mind and will likely determine his future with Sofia in the marriage and children department.”

If that’s the case then Kourtney is slowly working toward that future. The Poosh founder, 40, recently rekindled her flame with ex Younes Bendjima after the couple were recently seen flirting in Miami. No news on whether they’re just having fun or intend to start back up something serious, but whatever works for Kourt works for us.