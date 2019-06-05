Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Discussing Marriage, So Try Not To Freak Out

So remember when Scott Disick threw a blowout birthday party for himself and invited the KarJenners and his 20-year old girlfriend? It looks like things might have gone even better than we thought. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are allegedly talking marriage, so give us half a second while we try and process what this even means. Kylie Jenner’s former friend and the father of three have been dating for almost two years, and to say the beginning of their relationship was rocky would be an understatement.

The KarJenners and the public trolled both Disick and Richie so things were super uncomfy for some time. Luckily, everyone has taken their adult pills and grown up. In the past year, all parties involved were able to put their differences and past hurts aside. Disick’s ex-love, Kourtney Kardashian even went on a family vaca with her kiddos, their dad, and his new lady. Now, the word around Calabasas is that Richie and Disick have been seriously talking about marriage.

An insider told US Weekly, “They’ve talked seriously about getting engaged.” Despite their 15-year age gap, “Sofia and Scott look at each other as life partners.” Well, OK, then. Though a healer in Bali told Disick and Kardashian that they are soul mates, Kourt is apparently unbothered by this new stage of Disick’s life. The insider revealed, “She’s not only unbothered by the idea of them getting engaged” but that “they’d [even] have her full support.”

Apparently, one of the reasons the Poosh owner warmed up to Richie is because Sofia is so good with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Kourt recently told Paper Magazine that her relationship with Scott and Sofia is, “probably the thing [she’s] most proud of.”

Despite the blessings of the KarJenners, everyone might not be onboard with Disick and Richie’s possible engagement, namely the model’s legendary father, Lionel Richie. Last year, the “Hello” singer got quite frank about his daughter and her much older beau’s relationship. He said, “When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.”

So… like… who will be paying for the wedding?