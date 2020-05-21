Now Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Reportedly ‘On a Break’ While He’s in Rehab Again

Time apart does make the heart grow fonder. Hopefully, that’s the case for these two—but Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s breakup reason over rehab is still a tough pill to swallow. Only days after sources suggested that Sofia, 21, began dating someone else, Us Weekly is reporting that the rumors were true. “Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source told the outlet.

News of this split comes weeks after Scott, 36, first checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility in late April 2020. While some outlets reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seeking treatment for cocaine and alcohol abuse, his lawyer, Marty Singer, confirmed otherwise. “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check-in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” Singer said in a statement.

Now Sofia is reportedly giving Scott the space he needs to work on those “past traumas.” The reality star has since checked into a new facility in Los Angeles after being photographed without consent at the Colorado facility. According to Us Weekly‘s source, “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

His girlfriend was “extremely concerned” about Scott’s wellbeing before he sought treatment. Speaking to E! News, a source explained that the model was worried when she noticed he was “spiraling in his thoughts” and grew “out of control […] very quickly.” She reportedly “tipped off” Scott’s former partner, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, at which point the mother of three gave him an “ultimatum” to enter rehab. “Kourtney was very upset, and knew something was up by his unresponsiveness to matters and convos that pertained to the kids,” a second insider revealed. “She had been through this before many times, and put a halt to it immediately. She ultimately gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help.”

Meanwhile, Sofia is still “proud” and supportive. “She understands that Scott is in a difficult situation,” a source told People recently. “She is very proud that he is committed to dealing with his issues.” Given that this isn’t the first time that Scott and Sofia’s relationship has been put on hold, here’s hoping that the pair will bounce back.