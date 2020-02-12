Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Have Broken Up More Times Than We Know

Why wasn’t this drama on Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Scott Disick and Sofia Richie break up and get back together more times than we know, according to a source for People. An insider told the magazine on Tuesday, February 11, that there’s often “some kind of drama” in the couple’s relationship.

“Scott and Sofia are the type of couple that constantly split up and get back together,” the source said. “It’s all very dramatic, and then all good again.”

Another insider told E! News similar details about Scott and Sofia’s up-and-down relationship. The source claimed that the reality stars “bicker at times,” but right now, “things are OK with them.”

“They make empty threats that it’s over and then they get back together. They are comfortable together, so it’s easy to say things that you don’t mean,” the insider continued. “They have drama but always end up fine.”

The source noted that Scott and Sofia “spend a lot of time with together,” which is why they often “push each other’s buttons.” “Sofia will take her stuff and leave for a day or two,” the insider said. At the end of the day, though, the source maintains that Scott and Sofia still “love” each other, despite their drama-filled romance.

“They know they would rather be together than apart,” the insider told E! News.

Scott and Sofia have been dating since fall 2017, two years after the Flip It Like Disick star ended his nine-year relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Details of the couple’s relationship come amid rumors of a feud between Sofia and Kourtney after the model unfollowed—and then refollowed—the E! personality on Instagram. Both Sofia and Kourtney have confirmed that they will also have limited screen time on the upcoming season of KUWTK. While Sofia flat-out told Entertainment Tonight that she won’t be on season 18, Kourtney’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the Poosh founder will have a limited role on the upcoming season after 17 seasons as a full-time cast member.

It’s never a dull day in Kardashian land.