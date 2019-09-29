Think What You Want But Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Have Some Epic Relationship Photos

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have proven that their love is strong. They’re unafraid of packing on the PDA, and never fall short of relationship goals when showing affection. You have to see some of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s best relationship photos since first dating.

Scott and Sofia have been relationship goals since their first romantic trips in 2017. From their cute love sips of champagne on a gondola in Venice to kicking off Art Basel in Miami Beach, the on and off dating seemed to only make their love stronger.

The couple has also faced a few challenges since first getting together. Their 15-year age difference is not a hindrance for them but has concerned a few of Sofia Richie’s family members. Despite those challenges and Scott’s three kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, they seem to be moving along just fine.

In fact, Sofia, who just received an Aston Martin from Scott on her 21st birthday, is planning a move to Malibu with her 36-year-old boyfriend, as previewed on an episode of Flip It Like Disick.

“I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with. The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something. She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life,” Scott said.

Check out some of our favorite Scott and Sofia PDA photos: