Welp—Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Officially Back Together 2 Months After Their Breakup

*Pretends to be surprised* Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back together after their breakup in 2020. A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 15, that the Flip It Like Disick star and the model have decided to give their relationship another try two months after their most recent split in May.

“They weren’t getting along before–hence the split,” one insider told Us Weekly. The source went on to to note that the E! personality and the daughter of Lionel Richie “worked on having a life separate from each other,” but in the end, they both decided that their relationship was too important to give up on.

The insider continued, “They are hanging out again romantically. It’s back on.”

As for why Scott and Sofia broke up in the first place, another source told Us Weekly that the younger sister of Nicole Richie called it quits with her boyfriend of three years so that he could work out his personal issues before he committed to a serious relationship with her. Scott and Sofia’s breakup in May came less than a month after the E! personality checked himself into a rehab center in Colorado for emotional trauma following the recent death of his parents.

“Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship,” the second source said. “Scott’s family is always what is most important to him.”

A third source also claimed to Us Weekly that the couple’s split was “good” for their relationship. “Scott has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so,” the insider said. “Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again.”

Prior to his relationship with Sofia, Scott dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for almost 10 years before their most recent split in 2015. The couple—who share kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5—have also been spending more time together since Scott’s breakup with Sofia. When news broke that Sofia and Scott had split in May, Instagram users confirmed that Scott and Kourtney were on a family vacation with their children in Utah, which led fans to wonder if the on-again, off-again couple was back on. More speculation came when Kourtney posted not one but two Instagram photos of herself in Scott’s flannels. Scott even took to one of Kourtney’s Instagram photos to troll fans who wondered if they were back together by commenting, “Nice shirt.”

However, it doesn’t look like Scott and Kourtney will ever get back together, according to a source for HollywoodLife at the time, who said that Kourtney simply doesn’t see her ex in that romantic way anymore. “He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman quite in the way in which he loved her. It was that first true love type of feeling. Romantically, it won’t happen, but they are the best of co-parents and friends and just want the other to be happy,” the insider said. “They just don’t work well as boyfriend and girlfriend. Scott does hold a special place in his heart that is a little differently than Kourtney, but he knows they’re just better off not together.”

The source continued, “Kourtney also has love for Scott, but again, not in a romantic way. They care about the other very deeply, but the romantic feelings between them are not there. They look at each other like any exes who were together for years and and broke up would, except they’re in a great place. Scott is always going to be family and Kourtney will always be there for him.”