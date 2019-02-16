Scott Disick Revealed His Baby Plans with Sofia Richie on Valentine’s Day

Ah yes, love. February 14 is always a wonderful reminder to spend time with the people you love—boyfriends, husbands, girlfriends, wives, friends, dogs, etc. And this Valentine’s Day, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie talked baby plans! In an Interview for Hollywood Life, the couple opened up about their future.

Disick went all out for Richie on Thursday, celebrating the holiday at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Theater Box in San Diego. Disick reserved an entire movie theater just for him and his 20-year-old valentine. The couple watched Isn’t it Romantic? D’aww. Fitting title for the sweet—albeit—over the top celebration of love. Steeped in romance, the two enjoyed a candlelit dinner and discussed their love life.

Disick revealed that his usual go-to date night isn’t quite as extravagant. “Our favorite date night is very down to earth,” the 35-year-old explained to Hollywood Life. “[It’s down to earth] in the sense that we just really like staying home, ordering food and watching a movie,” he continued. This is a vast diifference from the Scott Disick we saw on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for so many years, when he was Kourtney Kardashian’s ever-partying boyfriend. “I think I just got older. I got tired of all that running around,” Disick said. Makes sense. You can only maintain that lifestyle for so long, right?

Disick attributes some of his “settling down” to Richie. “[Sofia] does seem to calm me down. So I take that as a blessing,” Disick gushed. He went on to say that one of his favorite things about his girlfriend is her thoughtfulness. “She’s extremely, extremely generous and extremely thoughtful.”

When asked about the possibility of kids, Disick said, “Three is quite a bundle of joy,” referencing the three kids—Mason, Penelope and Reign—he has from his previous relationship with the eldest Kardashian sister. “I’m not sure [about having more],” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

We’ll see indeed! Richie is still pretty young and may want a family of her own…maybe Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick will have a half sibling. (Despite what Disick syas.)

On January 15, Disick shared this Instagram, writing, “My love my life my partner in crime ❤️🙏.”

And a birthday post for his eldest son on his eighth birthday: