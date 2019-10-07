Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Vacation With Kourtney Kardashian Was Awkward AF

We’re not too keen on hanging with a ton of people anyway, but this seems unbearable. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s awkward vacation with Kourtney Kardashian has us covering our eyes to get away from it all. We all know the infamous Instagram photo of Scott lounging on a beach chair between the mother of his children and his current girlfriend. However, this is the first time we’re getting insider deets on how awkward that initial “family” vacation was.

On the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians–Kourtney invited Scott on a family vacation to Findland with their kiddos. In turn, Scott invited Sofia, and things got even more strange from there. At one point –Scott thought Kourt was shading Sofia’s makeup skills while coming for him for dating a woman 16 years younger than him. Truly that hot tub scene of all of them sitting around made us want to peel our eyeballs off.

At one point in the episode, Scott revealed that he felt very pressured to “make everybody happy.” He explained to Kourt, “Everyone has different things. And I want you to be comfortable. I want Sofia to be comfortable.”

He also later expressed concern about not prepping Sofia properly to be in front of the cameras. He revealed, “I hadn’t really had a second, by myself, to even have a conversation to make her feel comfortable,” he explained. “She’s never been in this life that we’ve been doing for 10 years. It’s just a lot and then it’s all on me every night and day.”

In the end, though Kim Kardashian helped Sofia feel comfier in front of the cameras–it was hella uncomfortable and Scott and Sofia left the vacation early. Thankfully–the trio is super cool these days. We just think they had to get that initial first tragic vacation out of the way first.

Still–it couldn’t be us.