Scott Is ‘Trying to Get Under Kourtney’s Skin’ by Dating a 23-Year-Old After Her Engagement to Travis

Still processing. Scott Disick responded to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s engagement by “trying to get under” his ex-girlfriend’s skin.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, October 26, that Scott has been “going out” and partying, including with a 23-year-old model named Elizabeth Grace Lindley, as a way to get a reaction out of Kourtney. “Scott has been trying to do his own thing and process Kourtney and Travis’ engagement,” the insider said. “He’s getting back to going out and hitting the party scene again. He’s not dating anyone seriously yet at this point, and he is also trying to get under Kourtney’s skin by being spotted out and about.”

Though Scott and Kourtney—who dated from 2006 to 2015—don’t have much of a relationship at the moment, the inside noted that the Flip It Like Disick star is “still” close with Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. “Scott is still very close with Kris, along with other members of the family, and him and Kris talk to each other all the time,” the insider said. “He will still be included and welcomed in various Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, as he is still their family, but right now, he doesn’t know if he will choose to be around.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that Scott is “lonely” and “not happy at all” that Kourtney is engaged to Travis. “Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis’ engagement and not happy at all,” the insider said. “He’s lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically.

The source continued, “He’s trying to figure out his next move when it comes to their kids. Kourtney is trying to ignore any negativity from Scott because she has been down that road too many times to count and is just enjoying this moment.”

Scott and Kourtney share three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Travis proposed to Kourtney at a beach in Montecito, California, on October 17, 2021. A source told Page Six at the time that Scott had a “dark” reaction when he heard about his ex-girlfriend’s engagement. “Scott is going crazy,” the insider said. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

A source also told Us Weekly at the time that Scott is “very jealous” of Travis’ relationship with his ex. “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the insider said. The source also noted that Scott “still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding,”

