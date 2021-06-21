Scott Just Shaded Kourtney’s Ex-Boyfriend & Hinted That ‘Nobody’ in Her Family Liked Him

Not a fan. Scott Disick shaded Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend, on the second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on Sunday, June 20.

During the episode, host Andy Cohen asked Scott why he seems so bothered by Kourtney dating other men. “It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys,” Andy said, to which Scott responded, “Me? No. I just want to kill them.”

Scott then went on to admit that he didn’t like Kourtney’s most recent ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, whom she dated from 2016 to 2018. “Well, the last guy,” he said, referring to Younes. “Let’s all be honest here.” Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, then revealed that none of the Kardashian-Jenners like Younes either. “Nobody was happy with the last one,” Khloé said.

Still, though Scott wasn’t a fan of Younes, he admitted that he still wanted to “support” his ex-girlfriend, no matter who she dated. “I did try to still support [her],” he said. “I was still there to try to help her through it.” During the reunion, Scott also gave his opinion on Kourtney’s new relationship with Travis Barker, whom she’s been dating since January.

“I mean, yeah,” he said. “I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.” Kourtney, for her part, also gave her stamp of approval for Scott’s girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, whom he’s been linked to since October 2020. “Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing,” Kourtney said.

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after almost a decade of dating. The former couple share three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. During the reunion, Scott and Kourtney confirmed that they haven’t had sex since their breakup. “People cannot believe that, but we have not. For real,” Kourtney, to which Scott added, “How annoying.”

The two also revealed how their relationship is now. “I feel like we’re great friends and co-parents,” Kourtney said. Scott continued, “We’re family. I think we always will be.”

As for why they split, Kourtney denied that Scott’s infidelity was the reason they broke up, as she “only knew about it at the end.” She revealed that his substance abuse was the real reason their relationship ended. “I don’t wanna make any excuses for my behavior,” Scott said. “I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest… I was somewhat young and didn’t really know the difference.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

