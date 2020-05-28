Scott Disick Is Feeling ‘Kind of Sad’ Over His Breakup With Sofia Richie & We Don’t Blame Him

Breakups are never easy. But for this Keeping Up With the Kardashian‘s star, the timing really couldn’t be worse. Just after recommitting to rehab, now Scott Disick is “sad” post-Sofia Richie breakup all over again. With so much change coming at him so soon, it only makes sense that the 37-year-old reality star is feeling down.

A source recently shared with Us Weekly that the Flip It Like Disick star “seems kind of sad lately.” And that was only when Sofia, 21, and Scott appeared to be taking a “break” temporarily: “Sofia is really taking their break seriously,” the source explained at the time.

On May 21, it was revealed that the couple of three years decided to take some time apart as Scott focused on his mental health. “Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source explained to Us. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

But it looks like he couldn’t “prove himself” quite fast enough. By May 27, outlets reported that Scott and Sofia officially broke up. The news comes weeks after the father of three checked into rehab to deal with “past traumas” left unaddressed following the death of his parents. While rumors circulated that Scott was dealing with alcohol and drug abuse, sources later confirmed that the reason for his check-in was emotional.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” explained Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer, in a statement. “He did not check-in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”

While this has all been something of a whirlwind for Scott, here’s hoping that he’ll find the time to heal soon. His recent Memorial Day weekend vacation with ex Kourtney Kardashian, and their kids—Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5—sounds like the perfect start.