Scott Disick Just Revealed What Sofia Richie Thinks About His New Reality Show & Um…

This reality star has a new venture: house flipping. Scott Disick revealed Sofia Richie’s reaction to show, Flip It Like Disick. The reality star gushed about his partner as he sets his sights on flipping houses.

In the latest issue of Us Weekly, Disick couldn’t help but to speak highly of his partner. “She’s unbelievable,” Disick shared. “She’s not really into architecture really, per se, so it’s different in that, but she and I have a great rapport.” The couple began dating in May 2017, and while they’re usually on the same page there is one area they differ. “She has a little bit different sense of style than I do,” Disick confessed. “She likes a little bit more country, but I’m building houses to sell, not to live in.”

Disick first introduced himself to the world in 2007 with Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since that time, however, the reality star has grown and his new series offers an opportunity to share a side of himself he hasn’t before. “I wasn’t that respectful of some of the people that care and loved me, and the truth was, I really was a boy that didn’t grow up yet and I didn’t really know about consequences,” Disick shared, accounting for his past. “I didn’t know how to hold myself accountable yet. I just thought I could do whatever I wanted and you know, people would still be there no matter what.”

Disick shares three children – Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 – with Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the sisters. He continues, “Life is compromise and if you want to be treated the way you want to, it’s work. You’ve gotta be respectful. The people that love you deserve the most. I just have a lot of passion into caring about the people I loved.”

Flip It Like Disick premieres on E! Sunday, August 4, at 9 p.m. ET.