Scott Is ‘Very Jealous’ of Travis—His Engagement to Kourtney Made Him ‘Furious’

Not a happy camper. Scott Disick’s response to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement has been far from pleasant, according to multiple reports following his ex’s announcement.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 38, was apparently “absolutely furious” to find out about his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, according to Us Weekly. “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” an insider told the site on Monday, October 18. The source went on to add that Scott “still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding,” which tells you just about everything you need to know about his level of denial at this point. To make matter worse, Kourtney’s engagement seems to be taking a toll on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s emotional state. “Scott is going crazy,” a separate source told The New York Post’s Page Six on Monday. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

Kourtney—who previously dated Scott on and off for nearly a decade before their split in 2015—confirmed the news of her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on Sunday, October 17. The Poosh founder, 42, shared a photo of her and her now-fiancé on a beach surrounded by candles and roses on Instagram at the time, captioning the post, “forever @travisbarker.”

According to Hollywood Life, Scott wasn’t prepared when he first heard the news for himself: “Scott is losing his shit right now over Kourtney’s getting engaged. He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming, but he really didn’t,” an insider told the site. “This is what Kourtney has wanted her whole life and it is what Scott refused to give her. Now he has to deal with the consequences of his actions, or lack thereof, forever.”

While they were never married, Kourtney and Scott share three kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6. It seems that the Talentless founder still had hopes of getting back together with the mother of his children one day, with one source telling People, “He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis.” Now, Scott will have to accept that her relationship is getting more serious than he bargained for.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.