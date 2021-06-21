Scott Just Responded to Claims He Only Dates ‘Young Girls’ Amid His Romance With a 20-Year-Old

His side. Scott Disick responded to Amelia Hamlin’s age difference with him and critics who think he only dates “young girls” after his most recent relationships with twentysomethings.

On the second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season reunion on Sunday, June 20, Scott explained why his most recent girlfriends have been much younger than him. “Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” he said. I don’t go out looking for young girls — they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.”

Scott, 38, and Amelia, 20, sparked romance rumors in October 2020 and confirmed their relationship in February. In an Instagram Story in December 2020, Amelia responded to “extra weird and judgmental” critics of her and Scott’s 18-year age difference. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” she wrote at the time. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

A source told Us Weekly in April that “age isn’t really an issue” in Scott and Amelia’s relationship. “Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. … He sees himself as being younger than he is,” the insider said. “Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

An insider also told HollywoodLife in March that Scott “isn’t bothered” by the “backlash” to his and Amelia’s romance. “Scott isn’t bothered by the backlash to their relationship, he really couldn’t care less what people think,” the insider said. “All that matters to him is what his inner circle thinks. His friends and loved ones are fine with it and his kids really like Amelia so that’s what counts to him. The rest of it is just noise.”

The source went on to call Scott and Amelia’s relationship “the real deal.” The insider continued, “He’s been having a great time with Amelia, he really likes her, and the relationship is the real deal. It has nothing to do with trying to get attention, that’s not something Scott would do, he doesn’t live his life that way. As far as he is concerned the haters are going to find a way to hate no matter what he does so he’s living his life and not thinking about what outsiders have to say.”

Before his relationship with Amelia, Scott was in a three-year, on-again, off-again relationship with Sofia Richie, who is 16 years younger than him. The two split in August 2020. Scott is also the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple—who share son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6—broke up in 2015 after almost a decade of dating.

At the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kourtney revealed whether she would give Scott and Amelia her “blessing.” “Whoever would make him happy, like, I would give my blessing,” she said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.