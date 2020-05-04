Scott Disick Checked Himself into Rehab For Substance Abuse

Get better. Scott Disick is in rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse, reports several outlets. Us Weekly reported on Monday, May 4, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star checked himself into a rehab facility in Colorado after a substance abuse relapse.

“[Disick] is is at a medical facility for rehab purposes,” a source told the magazine.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday that the E! personality checked himself into the rehabilitation center on April 28 and had to take and pass a coronavirus test before he could join other patients. The Daily Mail also reported that Disick is in rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse.

A source for E! News also told the outlet that Disick checked himself into a rehab center. “It’s true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help,” the insider said said. “Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won’t allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment.”

As KUWTK viewers know, Disick has had a long history of drug abuse. In a 2016 episode of I Am Cait, he told Caitlyn Jenner about how he’s determined to maintain his sobriety. “I’m obviously not drinking or doing drugs,” he said at the time. “So, I’m just alone with my thoughts every night, and it’s tough.”

The reality star’s most recent time in rehab was in 2017. Disick was checked into a facility after he was hospitalized for drug abuse and put on a 5150 psychiatric hold. “On August 18th LAFD responded to a call from the home of Scott Disick,” the Los Angeles Fire Department told Us Weekly at the time. “Lost Hills Sheriffs were also on the scene shortly thereafter. LAFD officials transported Mr. Disick to a local hospital. No other information will be given out at this time.”

A source told E! News in June 2019 that Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, has had a positive impact on his sobriety. “Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore,” the insider said. “They know that Scott is in a great place and what kind of an influence Sofia has been on him.”