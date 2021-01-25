Here’s How Scott Disick Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Dating

Ever since fans learned about this new romance, they’ve been waiting to hear about Scott Disick’s reaction to Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker. So, how does her ex feel about her moving on?

According to a source for E! News, the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, is “really happy” for the Poosh founder, 41, for starting a new relationship with the Blink-182 star, 45. “Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he’s a great guy,” the source told E! on Monday, January 25. “He’s really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it’s not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship.” News of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s rumored romance with her longtime friend broke on Sunday, January 24, after they spent the weekend together at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs and shared matching photos from their luxurious getaway on social media for all of their followers to see.

E!’s insider went on to reveal that Kourtney and Scott—who share kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6—are “strictly friends” and are focused on their kids (sorry to disappoint anyone rooting for them to get back together). “She hasn’t dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy,” the insider said, noting that they “are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents.” The source adds, “There’s no romance there and he couldn’t be happier that she’s moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney’s in a good place, then Scott is happy for them.”

On Sunday, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Kourtney and Travis have known each other for years and have already been dating for some time. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” the insider said. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

People also reports the pair have been together for about “a month or two.” Kourtney and Travis have “been friends for a long time but it’s turned romantic. Travis has liked her for a while,” the insider shared.