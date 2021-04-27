Travis Wants to Marry Kourtney—But Her ‘Situation’ With Scott Is Getting in the Way

In case you’re wondering about Scott Disick’s reaction to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s engagement rumors, just know that it’s already giving Kourt reason for pause. According to HollywoodLife, the Poosh founder isn’t even “considering” marriage because of this whole “situation” with her ex.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 43, and her boyfriend Travis, 45, are super in love—so much so, the Blink-182 drummer is keen to tie the knot. “He’d love to get married to her,” a source told Hollywood Life on Tuesday, April 26, “but that’s not something she’s considering right now.” And apparently, her hesitancy has to do with how getting engaged could impact Scott: “Those are primary reasons,” the insider explained, referring to the Flip It Like Disick star, 37. “Travis gets that though and he’s very respectful and understanding of her situation with Scott.”

The source went on to explain that Kourtney marrying Travis would not only be a “blow to his ego,” but something that could effect Scott financially. “He is considering the fallout,” the insider told Hollywood Life, “if he loses his standing with the family then his outside ventures will dry up as well.” The source notes, of course, that there’s also an emotional impact to consider.

“Sure, he will always be connected because of the kids,” the insider added, referring to his children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, whom he shares with the reality star. “But if Kourtney moves on and even possibly gets married it will be such a gut punch because he wasn’t the one who did it.”

As for Kourtney, however, the star is feeling “more in love than ever and everyone sees it.” Whether or not she plans on marrying the star, Hollywood Life’s insider reveals that “She and Travis just vibe. He adores her and waits on her hand and foot.” They continued, “He’s such a caring, going out of his way kind of guy and a really good dad. He’s great with her kids and she’s great with his. She’s formed a bond over the years with his daughter, but it’s nice because they all knew one another before they dated.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.