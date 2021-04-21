Scott Disick Admits It ‘Bothers’ Him to See Kourtney Kardashian ‘Flirting’ With Other Men

Getting candid. Scott Disick reacted to Kourtney Kardashian “flirting” with a lifeguard on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and told her that it “bothers” him to see her around other men.

“I feel like it annoys me, like, when you flirt with this lifeguard,” Scott told Kourtney on the Thursday, April 22, episode of the E! reality TV series, which is airing its final season. “I’m definitely not flirting with the lifeguard,” Kourtney responded. Scott then told Kourtney that “maybe it’s just in my head” before confessing that it “bothers” him to see her around other men.

Scott then accused Kourtney of being “a little flirty” with the lifeguard, which she denied. He then admits that his own “insecurity” is likely the reason for his reaction. “I feel like, I just don’t like seeing you with another guy,” Scott tells Kourtney. “It hurt me when you’re with somebody else and waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. It was just unhealthy and it just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean? And now, I wake up with no real problems. I’m, like, care-free in the sense I don’t have that, which used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day.”

He continues, “The big fear is if you start dating again, then it goes back to that and I have to feel, like, a different way again and it’s just hard. It sucks. I guess now that you’re single and I’m single and you haven’t been with somebody in a bit, either we figure out creating our own lives together or separately.”

In an interview with producers, Scott opened up about his relationship with Kourtney and why they’re still tied to each other years after their split in 2015. “It’s definitely that Kourtney and I basically spend 90 percent of our lives together, travel together, do everything together, see each other every day and, you know, the only difference is at the end of the night we kind of part ways and go and sleep in separate houses,” he said. “This whole limbo state isn’t that cool anymore and I surely don’t want us both to wake up and be 50 years old and doing the same thing.”

Scott and Kourtney split in 2015 after nine years of on-again, off-again dating. The former couple share three kids: Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. Despite Scott’s comments, KUWTK fans shouldn’t hope for a reunion between the two. Scott has since moved on with model Amelia Hamlin, whom he’s been dating since October 2020, while Kourtney is currently with her neighbor Travis Barker. The couple, who have known each other for years, confirmed their relationship in February 2017.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!. Here’s how to watch it for free.

