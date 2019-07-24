Scott Disick Welcoming Sofia Richie Back From Her Girls Trip Was Beyond Sweet

It’s always nice to know that your bae missed you when you’re away for a while. Scott Disick’s reaction after Sofia Richie’s girls trip proves that these two are super in sync. In case you missed it, Sofia spent some time with Kylie Jenner and her crew in Turks and Caicos for the latest Kylie Skin launch– and they clearly had the best time.

Obviously, after seeing the stunning photos from the beach vacation Scott had a bit of FOMO and we get it. When Sofia finally did touch back down in Los Angeles, Scott went out of his way to welcome his boo home. An insider told Hollywood Life,

Scott is enjoying having Sofia back from her trip, having those days apart to miss her made him extra appreciative of her. She’s very independent and that’s one big reason their relationship works so well, Scott never feels pressured. The trip away was a good thing for the relationship because it gave him a chance to really miss her. Scott went all out to welcome her home. He had flowers waiting for her when she got home and a bunch of new summer clothes, he even made her someone of kind things from his new line Talentless. He really spoiled her, he was obviously missing her a lot more than he let on.

Though Sofia has always run in the same circles as the KarJenners, her relationships with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have only begun flourishing recently. In fact, things have been so good lately that the 20-year-old model and Scott have begun talking about marriage.

It looks like these two work really well. While Sofia was away on the beach living her best life, Scott was doing his thing at home. Hollywood Life reported,

He just stayed home and hung out with his kids and worked. It shows how far he’s come and how healthy their relationship is. It’s not codependent at all, more than anything he was just very happy that Sofia was having fun with Kylie and the girls.

Cute.