Stop the Presses: Scott Disick Proposed to Kourtney Kardashian

The love story of our time continues, because it will never die: Scott Disick proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on that Costa Rican vacay the fam just took—and she said no. 😢. But also, you know, like—😃. Because he’s been pretty awful over the years, and it seems as though she’s finally wising up.

Or—at least this is all according to “sources” via Us Weekly. “Scott proposed to Kourtney,” a Kardashian insider said. “Not with a ring. He just said, ‘Let’s get married.’” Clearly, that was his first mistake.

“She told him no,” the source continued, and “Scott was embarrassed, upset and angry.” Then he went on a several-day-long model binge, as one does. And Kourt posted that “IDGAF” ass pic. Yeah, all sounds about right.

All for the cameras, or just another day in Kardashianland? Who knews. Either way, a little ~drama~ for your Thursday a.m., amirite?!